Flaying ‘administrative manipulation’, Supreme Court strikes down 33-year-old illegal land titles in UP

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has struck down decades-old land allotments in Uttar Pradesh, holding that public utility land such as pasture and khalihan cannot be quietly reclassified and handed over to individuals through administrative shortcuts.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria was hearing a civil appeal which challenged the legality of a 1992 reclassification of village land in Hardoi and the subsequent grant of pattas (land titles) to private individuals. The court made it clear that what the law expressly forbids cannot be achieved through backdoor re-categorisation.

“Public utility land cannot be legitimately converted for private benefits through administrative manipulation, and that consolidation proceedings themselves cannot be employed as a vehicle to circumvent statutory protections afforded to communal resources,” the Supreme Court said on April 21.

Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria said the diversion of public utility land through administrative processes “cannot be countenanced by law.” Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria said the diversion of public utility land through administrative processes “cannot be countenanced by law.”

Warning that such reclassification would defeat the statutory bar protecting community resources, it added, “The present case exemplifies precisely such an attempt wherein the subject land, despite its character as Khalihan and pasture land meant for public utility, was sought to be diverted through an invalid re-categorisation. Such diversion of public utility land through administrative processes cannot be countenanced by law.”

Land meant for community use

The dispute centred around land originally recorded as ‘Category-6’ in revenue records under the ‘Uttar Pradesh Land Records Manual’, a classification that includes non-agricultural land and areas reserved for community purposes.

The Supreme Court noted that records and reports, including a 2016 consolidation report, clearly established that the land was used as khalihan and pasture land, bringing it within the scope of public utility land protected under Section 132 of the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950.

Khalihan has traditionally been referred to as the threshing floor, an essential, sacred, and communal space in Indian agricultural practices for centuries, serving as the focal point for post-harvest activities. It represents the crucial junction where harvested crops are processed, threshed, winnowed, and prepared for storage or sale.

Story continues below this ad

Such land, the apex court emphasised, is legally insulated from private ownership, and no bhumidhari rights can accrue over it.

1992 reclassification, pattas

The case traces back to April 1992, when revenue officials recommended that the land be reclassified from Category-6 (non-agricultural/public use) to Category-5 (cultivable land). The sub-divisional officer approved this change on October 31, 1992.

Following this, pattas were granted to multiple individuals, including the appellant, and their names were entered into the revenue records. During consolidation proceedings, the land was assigned value, chaks (agricultural land chunks) were carved out, and possession was reportedly handed over in July 2013.

Reclassification without authority

The Supreme Court categorically held that the sub-divisional officer lacked jurisdiction to alter the classification of land.

Provisions of the land records manual only deal with entries affecting rights of tenure holders, and do not empower authorities to change the fundamental nature or category of land itself.

Only the state government, under limited statutory mechanisms and safeguards, can alter the classification of such land, not subordinate revenue officials.

Since the pattas were granted on the basis of an invalid reclassification, the top court held that they were void ab initio, meaning they had no legal standing from the outset.

Even if the allotments were assumed to be valid, they could at best be treated as temporary (asami) leases, which are limited in duration and would have expired long ago.

Thus, no enduring rights could be claimed by the allottees.

Statutory prohibition can’t be bypassed

Underscoring a key legal principle, the Supreme Court said that statutory prohibitions cannot be defeated through indirect methods.

Story continues below this ad

Allowing reclassification of protected land by local authorities would effectively enable circumvention of the express bar under Section 132 of the 1950 Act, the bench noted, adding that such an interpretation would render the law meaningless.

Earlier proceedings not a bar

The appellant argued that earlier proceedings in 1994 and 1999, when attempts to cancel the pattas were rejected, barred fresh action under the principle of res judicata.

Res judicata, meaning “a matter judged”, is a legal doctrine preventing the same parties from re-litigating a case or issue already decided by a competent court.

The Supreme Court rejected this contention, noting that the earlier orders did not examine the validity of the pattas on merits, but were dismissed due to lack of proof regarding their execution. As such, the issue remained open for adjudication.

Story continues below this ad

HC upheld restoration

During consolidation proceedings, a report dated February 8, 2016 flagged the land as public utility land and recommended correction of revenue records.

Acting on this, the consolidation officer in February 2019 ordered deletion of the appellant’s name and restoration of the land’s original classification. The high court upheld this decision, and the Supreme Court found no fault with these findings.

Strong message on protection of commons

Reiterating earlier precedents, the Supreme Court held:

Village commons and public utility lands must be “zealously protected”.

Such lands are vital for public welfare and ecological balance, and can’t be diverted for private use through administrative processes or procedural manipulation.

The present case exemplified an impermissible attempt to convert communal land into private property.

Final verdict

Dismissing the appeal, the Supreme Court held that the 1992 reclassification was illegal, the pattas granted thereafter were invalid, and the land must remain recorded as public utility land.

Story continues below this ad

Finding no illegality in the high court’s judgment, the bench concluded that the appeal was devoid of merit and warranted no interference.