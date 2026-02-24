‘No legal right’: SC recommends Haldwani land occupants’ rehabilitation under PM Awas Yojana

A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said those who had encroached upon the land have no right to demand to be rehabilitated there itself.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 08:43 PM IST
The court said it is unsafe for people to stay near railway lines, and suggested that they move to a safer place. (File Photo)The court said it is unsafe for people to stay near railway lines, and suggested that they move to a safer place. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the land in Haldwani sought to be cleared of encroachments indeed belonged to the Railways, and asked the Uttarakhand Legal Services Authority to hold a camp so that the families facing eviction can apply for rehabilitation under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said those who had encroached upon the land have no right to demand to be rehabilitated there itself.

“Why to insist for them to stay there when there can be another place with better amenities. For any ambitious project, there is vacant space needed on both sides. The people staying there cannot dictate where railway should lay line etc.,” CJI Kant said.

Jastice Bagchi said the land belongs to the State and it is prerogative of the State to decide how to use it. “The only thing is they have been staying there and now the issue is when they are asked to leave, they be given some cushion. Our prima facie view is that it is more of a privilege and less of a right,” he said.

Also Read | Haldwani land encroachment case: A timeline of key legal developments

The court said it is unsafe for people to stay near railway lines, and suggested that they move to a safer place.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Railways, said that they can be accommodated under the PMAY. The bench then directed that they be given application forms to apply under PMAY. “In order to facilitate the application, we direct the member secretary of the State Legal Services Authority to hold with them a rehabilitation camp at the site and ensure that every head of the family is persuaded to apply under the Awas Yojna,” the bench said.

The court further asked the District Collector to determine the family-wise eligibility of the applicants and submit a report to it.

Story continues below this ad

The court was hearing an appeal against the December 22, 2022, order of the Uttarakhand High Court to evict those living on railway land. It had said that they cannot be uprooted overnight and some rehabilitation scheme is necessary for those claiming legal rights on the land.

On Tuesday, the CJI said a balanced approach is needed, taking into account the developmental needs of the State and rehabilitation of those deserving.

“At the end of the day, it is a question of the lives of thousands of families. A flexible approach can save them. They will be the worst losers of this litigation. Right now, we don’t know about the schooling of the children, the condition of their homes, from where drinking water is coming…there has to be a solution, a balanced approach,” the CJI said.

The court directed that a “practical solution be found before March 31”. It ordered that the camps be held till all families have applied and added that some counsellors, social activists and domain experts who can apprise the residents of the benefits of PM Awas Yojna be recruited.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
arijit singh update
Arijit Singh says fans will hear his voice through 2026 despite retirement from playback singing: 'There are so many unfinished songs'
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
arijit singh update
Arijit Singh says fans will hear his voice through 2026 despite retirement from playback singing: 'There are so many unfinished songs'
Not only did Mammootty's character in the blockbuster defy the conventional portrayal of mass-entertainer heroes, but the film itself carried a tone and aesthetic atypical of Malayalam cinema, more closely resembling Tamil masala flicks.
No one except Mammootty believed in film as it 'looked like Tamil masala'; it earned 10x its budget, dethroned Mohanlal's box office record
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
tariff refund
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
fail
'Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film's failure; psychologist weighs in
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Advertisement
Must Read
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
Sikandar Raza lifts Zimbabwe cricket out of the abyss, after crisscrossing world as T20 freelancer
Sikandar Raza India vs Zimbabwe
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026.
'Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film's failure; psychologist weighs in
fail
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Louis Vuitton monogram
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments