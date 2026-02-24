‘No legal right’: SC recommends Haldwani land occupants’ rehabilitation under PM Awas Yojana

The court said it is unsafe for people to stay near railway lines, and suggested that they move to a safer place. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the land in Haldwani sought to be cleared of encroachments indeed belonged to the Railways, and asked the Uttarakhand Legal Services Authority to hold a camp so that the families facing eviction can apply for rehabilitation under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said those who had encroached upon the land have no right to demand to be rehabilitated there itself.

“Why to insist for them to stay there when there can be another place with better amenities. For any ambitious project, there is vacant space needed on both sides. The people staying there cannot dictate where railway should lay line etc.,” CJI Kant said.