‘How insensitive have you become?’: Supreme Court slams Gurgaon police, magistrate for forcing 3-year-old rape victim to face accused

The Supreme Court Monday termed as “disturbing” claims by the parents of a three-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped in Gurgaon, that a judicial magistrate had recorded her statement in the presence of the accused.

The girl was repeatedly sexually assaulted in December and January by two women domestic helps and an unidentified male accomplice in the family’s home in a high-rise residential complex, according to the First Information Report lodged on February 4.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, which perused an affidavit filed by the toddler’s father narrating how the examination proceeded, said the document “suggests a very disturbing manner in which the child was examined in the court”.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, asked the Gurgaon district and sessions judge to “seek the comments of the magistrate and forward the report to it”.

“Affidavit filed by the father of the victim shall be sent through a special messenger to the district and sessions judge, Gurugram, in a sealed cover. The learned district and sessions judge shall obtain the comments of the judicial magistrate in her chamber and send those comments in a sealed cover to this court,” the bench said.

The bench also questioned the police investigation into the case and asked the police commissioner and the investigating officer to remain present before it on March 25 with complete records of the investigation.

‘The child is already in trauma’

The bench was hearing a plea by the parents, who alleged police inaction and sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) monitored by the court into the case.

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“Yesterday, we read in newspapers that they were arrested only yesterday. What were they doing so far?” asked CJI Kant.

Appearing for the minor’s parents, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi said, “For one and a half months, this girl is taken to a police station to record statement, to the Child Welfare Committee’s office when law says CWC should come to her house, then medically examined at one place, then told to go to civil hospital, and the parents land up there at 9 pm.”

“The magistrate tells the girl ‘isko oath to samjah nahin aayega, tum sach bolo, sach bolo’ (She won’t understand what an oath is. You tell the truth) and the 3 accused are standing in the same room… The child is already in trauma,” Rohatgi said.

Rohatgi said the CWC recorded her statement without her parents present. “Thirty minutes, 4 unknown women with the child in a closed room.”

‘How insensitive have your police become?’

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To a query from Justice Bagchi, Rohatgi said the mother was present when the magistrate was recording the child’s statement, but she was not allowed when the CWC took her daughter’s statement. He added that the initial investigating officer was suspended for taking a bribe in another case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The CJI asked, “How insensitive have your police become? You have done nothing great in the past also. We never expected this kind of incident, that too in a so-called metropolitan city.”

Rohatgi said the accused cannot be brought to confront the child, and that the law requires a screen.

Justice Bagchi said, “In these situations, what you do is you identify through photographs.” Rohatgi said, “We requested that they (CWC) come home. They refused. At CWC, the child’s mother was not allowed.

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The magistrate repeatedly told the minor about 5 times that ‘sach bolna hai’. What kind of sensibility is this? Is this the role of the court and the police? Nobody is bothered as if it’s a small thing which has happened.”

“Ultimately, this court will have to set guidelines. Post-trial the law provides, but pre-trial is where the trauma is fresh, and then the trauma is increasing because of the insensitivity of everybody.”

CJI called the details in paragraph 12 “most shocking”. “Your police officer is telling her, ‘What do you want?’. Once the matter that requires immediate cognisance, even if the parents are not reporting it and the police officer has come to know of it, is it not her duty to register the FIR? Does she understand even the basics of law?”

The counsel, appearing for the state, said there was no delay in registering the FIR. “It is subsequently that they are saying the investigation is not going as per their expectation,” said the state counsel.

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Rohatgi also informed the bench that the child’s father received a call Monday morning to appear again before the magistrate for re-identification of the accused along with the child. To which, CJI Kant said he need not go. “Do not appear. If he doesn’t want to, don’t do it.”