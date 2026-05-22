Supreme Court upholds removal of Gujarat sarpanch over Rs 13.52 lakh contracts awarded to husband’s firm

The Supreme Court said there was nothing on record to establish any separation between the petitioner and her husband that could negate the conflict of interest concerns. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has upheld the removal of a Gujarat village sarpanch accused of misusing her office to award panchayat contracts worth Rs 13.52 lakh to a firm in which her husband was a partner, ruling that a “too restrictive” interpretation of the disqualification clause would frustrate the very object for which it is incorporated.

A bench of Justices Manoj Mishra and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a special leave petition filed by one Rekhaben Abhalbhai Bambhaniya challenging a Gujarat High Court judgment that had affirmed her removal as sarpanch under Section 57(1) of the Gujarat Panchayats Act, 1993.

“In such circumstances, too restrictive an interpretation to the disqualification clause would frustrate the very object for which it is incorporated in the statute…we do not find it to be a fit case to interfere with the finding returned by the authorities that the petitioner misused her position as Sarpanch in awarding contracts to her own family,” the bench said on May 18, dismissing the plea.