Supreme Court rules out blanket firecracker ban, says no round-the-clock use

The Supreme Court said it would consider the issue of barium in firecrackers on October 15. (Express Archive Photo)

Ahead of festival season, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will neither impose a complete ban on firecrackers nor allow their use round the clock, noting that a middle ground would require specifying the hours during which they can be used.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said a total ban would affect people’s sentiments, while allowing fireworks throughout the day would have a “huge impact” on others, including the elderly, sick and children.

“We need to find a solution by which we can give a specified time,” the bench observed orally.

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Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted a note stating that limited and conditional relaxation could be considered for specified “next-generation joined green crackers” recommended by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), subject to applicable noise, emission and safety requirements.