‘How did magistrate dare?’ Supreme Court on notice to student at CJP protest

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned how the Greater Noida Executive Magistrate could issue a notice to a student who allegedly participated in a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in July after the top court’s ruling protecting student protesters.

“We are surprised; how did the magistrate dare to issue a notice when we have already annulled, and we have directed that on already registered (FIRs), no action will be taken,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said after a lawyer flagged a newspaper report about the notice.

The lawyer told the bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, that the Executive Magistrate had issued a notice to Akshat Tripathi, a second-year student of Gautam Buddha University in Noida. Tripathi was asked why he should not be bound to a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh to ensure he would keep the peace. The notice was later revoked.