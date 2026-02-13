Supreme Court grants interim bail to Vikram Bhatt’s wife Shwetambari in cheating case

The Supreme Court issued notice to the state of Rajasthan, and also made Rajasthan-based doctor Ajay Murdia a party in the matter.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 02:00 PM IST
vikram bhatt, wifeVikram and Shwetambari were arrested in December 2025. (File Photo)
The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to film director Vikram Bhatt’s wife, Shwetambari V Bhatt, who was arrested along with him in a cheating case lodged by a Rajasthan-based doctor, Ajay Murdia.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed that Shwetambari, who is lodged at the Udaipur Central Jail, be released forthwith on interim bail upon furnishing bail bonds to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Udaipur.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Shwetambari, told the bench that “police came to our house in Mumbai and picked us up only because some movies were a flop”.

A counsel, appearing for Murdia, said, “It’s not that simple,” adding that it involved about Rs 44 crore.

Making evident the bench’s unease with the criminal case, Justice Bagchi asked him, “So this criminal case will be used to recover your dues?” “Unfortunately, they have not sought quashing of this complaint,” the CJI added.

The CJI also wondered how Rajasthan was chosen to take them to. “Very unfortunate,” he said. Murdia’s counsel said Rajasthan was chosen because the complainant is from the state.

Also Read | Vikram Bhatt faces fresh allegations as he remains in jail, casting director alleges he hasn’t paid 1920 cast, crew

Rohatgi said, “He wanted movies on himself. Two movies were made, but they flopped. It’s not my fault.”

As the court made up its mind to grant interim relief, Murdia’s counsel said, “This equality thing, and female can’t be part of crime (concept)”, apparently trying to convey that it cannot be presumed that a woman cannot commit any crime.

Justice Bagchi asked, “Are you confident that crime has been committed?” The CJI too asked, “(do) You want us to release both of them?”

Issuing notice to the state of Rajasthan, the bench also made Murdia a party in the matter.

Vikram and Shwetambari were arrested in December 2025, in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) lodged at Bhupalpura police station in Udaipur on November 8.

In his complaint, which led to the FIR, Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF in Udaipur, alleged large-scale financial and contractual fraud by the film director and others.

According to the FIR, Murdia met Bhatt in Mumbai on April 25, 2024. Murdia claimed that he spoke to Bhatt regarding a film project in memory of Murdia’s late wife, Indira, showcasing her life and Murdia’s work across India in the field of infertility treatment. Along with this, a separate film project based on a historical war narrative “was also supposed to be made”, the FIR states. The duo entered into some agreements, but subsequently, the relationship soured as disputes over funds arose.

 

