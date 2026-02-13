Supreme Court grants interim bail to Vikram Bhatt’s wife Shwetambari in cheating case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to film director Vikram Bhatt’s wife, Shwetambari V Bhatt, who was arrested along with him in a cheating case lodged by a Rajasthan-based doctor, Ajay Murdia.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed that Shwetambari, who is lodged at the Udaipur Central Jail, be released forthwith on interim bail upon furnishing bail bonds to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Udaipur.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Shwetambari, told the bench that “police came to our house in Mumbai and picked us up only because some movies were a flop”.