Supreme Court grants bail to two accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

THE SUPREME Court on Thursday granted bail to Pawan Bishnoi and Jagtar Singh, accused in the May 29, 2022 case of killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta granted the relief on their appeal challenging the August 1, 2025, order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court denying them bail.

“Heard learned counsel for the parties and perused the material placed on record. Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the period of incarceration undergone by the petitioner(s) (Pawan Kumar Bishnoi and Jagtar Singh), i.e. since 11.06.2022 and 13.10.2022 respectively, we are inclined to grant bail to the petitioner(s).” the court said. “Accordingly, in the facts and circumstances of the case, we direct that the petitioner(s) herein be released on bail on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the Trial Court in connection with FIR… dated 29.05.2022, registered at Police Station City-1, Mansa, Punjab.”