Supreme Court grants bail to doctor in Pune Porsche hit-and-run case

As per the prosecution, Taware, former head of Forensic Medicine at Sassoon Hospital, facilitated swapping of the minor driver's blood sample to show “nil alcohol” levels in blood and made false entries in the register for bribe money.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Ajay Aniruddha Taware, a doctor arrested for allegedly tampering with blood samples of a minor, who was accused in the 2024 Porsche hit-and-run case in Pune that killed two young software engineers.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that the accused “be produced before the concerned trial court as early as possible and the trial court shall release him on bail, subject to such conditions as it may deem appropriate to impose to ensure his presence in the proceedings arising out of FIR…” against him. The court asked Taware to extend complete cooperation in the trial, not to misuse his liberty in any manner and not to make any attempt to contact the witnesses either directly or indirectly.