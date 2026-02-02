Supreme Court grants bail to Akali leader Bikram Majithia in Rs 540-crore corruption case

The Supreme Court Monday granted bail to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets of over Rs 540 crore.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order while hearing Majithia’s plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order, which denied him bail in the case.

Giving him the relief, the bench ordered, “Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, and in particular the fact that the petitioner was granted bail in the earlier NDPS matter in 2022, against which the Special Leave Petition filed by the state was dismissed by this court in 2025, and further the petitioner has already been in custody for the last 7 months, and the police report under Section 173(2) has already been filed, further the fact that the disproportionate assets case relates to the check period from 2007-2017, and the FIR has been lodged in 2025 under PC Act, we are inclined to grant bail”.