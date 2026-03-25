Supreme Court gives Centre more time to decide on benefits for injured boarded out officer cadets

The court acceded to the request. It is likely to be heard next on April 2.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Centre more time to decide on providing benefits to officer cadets boarded out from the military on account of disability suffered during training even as it expressed concern over the pace of the process.

“Our concern is that if we take up something suo motu, it should not become insignificant,” Justice B V Nagarathna presiding over a two-judge bench remarked as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requested for more time.

The bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, was hearing a suo motu case registered following reports published in The Indian Express on the plight of officer cadets discharged from top military institutes due to disabilities suffered during training and sought the response of the armed forces and the Centre.