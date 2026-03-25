Supreme Court gives Centre more time to decide on benefits for injured boarded out officer cadets

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Centre more time to decide on providing benefits to officer cadets boarded out from the military on account of disability suffered during training even as it expressed concern over the pace of the process.
“Our concern is that if we take up something suo motu, it should not become insignificant,” Justice B V Nagarathna presiding over a two-judge bench remarked as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requested for more time.
The bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, was hearing a suo motu case registered following reports published in The Indian Express on the plight of officer cadets discharged from top military institutes due to disabilities suffered during training and sought the response of the armed forces and the Centre.
Subsequently, the court appointed Senior Advocate Rekha Palli to assist it in the matter as amicus curiae. She came up with a series of recommendations, including coverage under Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) for all “invalidated” past and future officer cadets and eligible dependents; hike in ex gratia benefits equivalent to rank of Lieutenant/Flying Officer; implementation of previous recommendations for disability pension; one-time compensation for immediate relief; periodic medical reassessment for resettlement, reservation in higher education and better insurance.
On October 7, 2025, the SC had directed that these suggestions be placed before the Army, Navy and Air Force headquarters for them to frame a scheme for the rehabilitation of these cadets.
During the hearing on December 16, 2025, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhatti appearing for the Centre informed the court that the three service chiefs were positive about the recommendations and the response of the two ministries was awaited.
The ASG repeated the stance on the next date of hearing on March 10. The court gave the ministries two more weeks to arrive at a decision, failing which it said the officials would be summoned to the court and fixed the hearing for March 24.
Tuesday, Mehta urged the court to give some more time to come back with detailed instructions.
As Justice Nagarathna made the displeasure clear and said the issue must not be treated lightly, the SG said, “It has to be taken seriously… it is our responsibility as officers of this court.”
The court acceded to the request. It is likely to be heard next on April 2.