Supreme Court gets 5 new judges, strength increases to 37

In March, CJI Surya Kant had recommended to the government that the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges be increased from 34 to 38 so that a permanent constitution bench could be put in place to hear pending matters. (File Photo)

Four former High Court Chief Justices and a senior advocate were sworn in as Supreme Court judges on Tuesday.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant administered the oath of office to former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, former Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Shree Chandrashekhar, former Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Sanjeev Sachdeva, former Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Arun Palli, and Senior Advocate V S Mohana at a ceremony.

With this, the Supreme Court now has a working strength of 37 judges against a sanctioned strength of 38.