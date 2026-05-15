Virtual hearings, 2-day WFH, judges to carpool: Supreme Court announces fuel-saving measures

The Supreme Court of India Friday announced a series of fuel-saving measures, including carpooling for judges, work-from-home options for Registry staff, and virtual hearings on select days, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel amid the West Asia crisis.
According to a circular issued by Bharat Parashar, Secretary General, the judges of the Supreme Court have also unanimously agreed to encourage carpooling among themselves “to ensure optimum utilisation of fuel”.
The circular said that matters listed on miscellaneous days — Mondays, Fridays, and any other notified miscellaneous days — as well as cases taken up during partial working days, will be heard only through video conferencing.
“The Registry shall ensure that links for the video-conferencing are sent in a timely manner, maintain stable video-conferencing facilities and extend timely technical assistance so as to avoid any inconvenience to the…Court,” said the circular.
The court further allowed up to 50 per cent of Registry staff in each branch or section to work from home for up to two days a week. However, sufficient staff must remain present in the office to ensure uninterrupted functioning.
According to the circular, the concerned Registrar must prepare a weekly roster in advance. “Staff who are permitted to work from home are directed to remain available on the telephone and be ready to attend the office, in case of requirement, at any time. The concerned officers shall also ensure the timely completion of various tasks assigned to them.”
“If, after considering the essential nature of the work in a branch or section, the concerned Registrar is of the opinion that a work-from-home arrangement is not effective, the Registrar may restrict or modify such arrangements for that branch or section,” it added.
The court said the measures were introduced following the May 12 Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, and that the directions would take effect immediately.