Virtual hearings, 2-day WFH, judges to carpool: Supreme Court announces fuel-saving measures

The Supreme Court said the measures were introduced following the May 12 Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court of India Friday announced a series of fuel-saving measures, including carpooling for judges, work-from-home options for Registry staff, and virtual hearings on select days, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel amid the West Asia crisis.

According to a circular issued by Bharat Parashar, Secretary General, the judges of the Supreme Court have also unanimously agreed to encourage carpooling among themselves “to ensure optimum utilisation of fuel”.

The circular said that matters listed on miscellaneous days — Mondays, Fridays, and any other notified miscellaneous days — as well as cases taken up during partial working days, will be heard only through video conferencing.