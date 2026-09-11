Supreme Court demands clear timeline for FSSAI’s food warning labels

The Supreme Court said it would like to know whether FSSAI “intends to fix the size of the logo relative to the area of the front of the package or make it standardised.”

In a move to safeguard public health, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to set up a “scientifically justified and clearly defined timeline” to roll out the second phase of its Front-of-Package Labelling (FoPL) warning consumers whether a packaged food item is high in fat, sugar or salt, notoriously known as FSS.

The court said that in the event of absence of such timeline, “the implementation…might take a backseat or be indefinitely postponed.”

Red hexagon with the warning

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said this after perusing an affidavit filed by the food safety regulator proposing a two-phased plan to implement the Labelling – a red hexagon containing the warning on the front side of the pack. In Phase I, the label would apply only to products which are high in at least two of the specified nutrients and to Highly Sweetened Beverages, while in the second phase, the authority has proposed to extend it to products with a high proportion of even one of the nutrients.