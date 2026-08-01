Supreme Court: Fresh public hearing must for clearance, but mining to continue

Accordingly, the SC remitted the matter to the NGT, directing it to monitor completion of the fresh public consultation process and pass an appropriate order thereafter. The NGT was directed to take up the matter on August 3 and decide it expeditiously.

THE Supreme Court has held that a fresh public consultation was required before granting the Environmental Clearance (EC) for Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited’s (MAHAGENCO) Gare Palma Sector-II coal mine in Chhattisgarh. But there would be no restriction, the court clarified, on the company’s mining activities “merely because the requisite fresh public consultation has not been undertaken so far”.

The judgment, delivered on July 24 by a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was uploaded subsequently.

The EC for the Gare Palma Sector-II Coal Mine was granted to MAHAGENCO in July 2022. The grant of EC was challenged before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which, in January 2024, quashed the EC after noting deficiencies in the appraisal process and directed the Environment Ministry to “re-examine the matter from the stage of conducting public consultation afresh”.