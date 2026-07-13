Delayed flats, unpaid compensation: Supreme Court freezes Parsvnath accounts

The Supreme Court also issued bailable warrants against the directors of of two subsidiaries of real estate major Parsvnath Developers. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday froze the bank accounts of its two subsidiaries of real estate major Parsvnath Developers, Parsvnath Hessa Developers Ltd and Parsvnath Developers Limited, its managing directors, directors and officers for “brazen disregard” of the directions of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA).

Noting that the builders “continue to defy and disregard directions” issued by HRERA to compensate homebuyers for the delay in constructing and handing over their pre-booked apartments, a three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also issued bailable warrants against the directors.

Also Read | Haryana bars Parsvnath Developers, its directors from future licences

The bench, comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, also warned that it would issue non-bailable warrants if they failed to appear before it on the next date of hearing.