‘Free legal aid fundamental right from moment one brought to magistrate’: Supreme Court sets binding timelines

Supreme Court news: Reiterating that free legal aid is a fundamental right, the Supreme Court has flagged systemic delays that leave prisoners without timely access to appeals, and issued a comprehensive framework to fix the problem.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh was hearing an appeal filed by death row convict Shankar Mahto, whose conviction and sentence had been upheld by the Patna High Court on February 20, 2014.

“Free legal aid is a fundamental right and that it attaches from the moment the accused is first produced before a Magistrate and not only at the commencement of the trial,” the bench said on April 16, referring to the top court’s earlier verdict.

Justices Sanjay Karol and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh held that the timelines prescribed in the SOP would be binding, particularly in criminal legal aid cases. Justices Sanjay Karol and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh held that the timelines prescribed in the SOP would be binding, particularly in criminal legal aid cases.

Legal aid ensures rights not confined to affordability

Legal aid refers to the provision of free or affordable legal services to individuals who lack the economic or social capacity to access justice through conventional means. It rests on the idea that equality before the law must be real and not symbolic.

Legal aid helps ensure that rights are not confined to those who can afford legal representation, but are available to all, including the poor and marginalised. In this sense, it plays a crucial role in making legal protections meaningful.

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In India, the concept of legal aid is closely tied to the vision expressed in the Preamble of the Constitution, which promises justice, be it social, economic, and/or political, along with equality of status and opportunity, and affirms the secular character of the state.

Social justice, in this context, requires the state to reduce structural inequalities and protect vulnerable groups from exclusion and exploitation. Legal aid contributes directly to this goal by enabling disadvantaged individuals to assert their rights and seek remedies against injustice.

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Political justice, on the other hand, is concerned with ensuring meaningful participation in democratic processes and equal access to institutions of governance. Without access to legal advice and representation, many citizens would find it difficult to exercise these rights effectively, whether in matters of voting, representation, or challenging arbitrary state action.

The commitment to secularism further strengthens the case for legal aid, as it demands that the legal system remain neutral and accessible to all individuals, irrespective of religion, ensuring that justice is administered without discrimination or bias.

The Supreme Court traced the roots of legal aid to Article 39A, introduced by the 42nd Constitutional Amendment, and explained how judicial interpretation has elevated it into a fundamental right under Article 21, which guarantees life and personal liberty.

Judicial evolution

The Supreme Court relied on a line of landmark judgments to reinforce this position:

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It recalled that in Hussainara Khatoon v State of Bihar, the right to speedy trial and free legal aid was recognised as part of fair procedure.

In Khatri (II) vs State of Bihar, the Court held that legal aid must be provided from the moment an accused is produced before a magistrate, even without a request.

Earlier rulings, such as Madhav Hoskot v State of Maharashtra, and Sunil Batra v Delhi Administration, had similarly affirmed the right to counsel and the continued protection of fundamental rights for prisoners.

The Supreme Court also referred to its recent decision in Suhas Chakma v Union of India (2024), which highlighted gaps in access to legal aid for prisoners and called for systemic reforms.

Case background: Death row appeal sparks wider reform

The judgment arose from an appeal filed by Shankar Mahto, who had been sentenced to death, with the conviction being upheld by the Patna High Court on February 20, 2014. While dealing with the case, the Supreme Court, by an order dated May 5, 2017, noticed “inordinate delays” in matters involving legal aid and initiated a broader inquiry into the issue.

Senior Advocate Vibha Datta Makhija was appointed as amicus curiae, leading to consultations with the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC), National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), high courts, and other stakeholders over several years.

Systemic bottlenecks identified

Data before the Supreme Court revealed multiple reasons for the delay:

Late or incomplete legal aid applications by prisoners.

Delays by panel lawyers in filing petitions.

Time-consuming translation of vernacular records.

Lack of coordination between courts, prisons, and legal services bodies.

Despite the availability of digital tools, the top court noted that inefficiencies persisted, affecting the timely filing of appeals and creating disparities in access to justice.

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SOP: Structured mechanism to streamline legal aid

To address these issues, the Supreme Court considered a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of 2025, evolved after extensive deliberations. The SOP introduces categorisation of cases based on urgency, including death penalty and life imprisonment matters:

Mandatory timelines for each stage of the legal aid process.

Digitisation and electronic transmission of records.

Priority translation of key documents.

Real-time monitoring through digital platforms.

Binding timelines for appeals

The Supreme Court held that the timelines prescribed in the SOP would be binding, particularly in criminal legal aid cases:

This includes supply of trial court judgment within 24 hours.

Obtaining consent for appeal within seven days.

Translation of priority documents within 15-30 days.

Filing of appeals within 15 days of receipt of records.

The apex court said such timelines are essential to ensure that the right to appeal remains meaningful and is not defeated by procedural delays.

Digital integration, monitoring

Recognising the importance of technology, the Supreme Court directed the creation of a unified digital platform by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to enable seamless coordination among the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC), High Court Legal Services Committees (HCLSCs), and jail authorities.

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The platform will allow real-time tracking, secure document sharing, and automated alerts. Additionally, monitoring committees are to be set up to review compliance, track delays, and ensure accountability.

Focus on prisoners, awareness

The Supreme Court emphasised that many prisoners remain unaware of their right to appeal. It referred to a 2025 “Mission Mode” initiative that identified categories of inmates who had not approached higher courts despite eligibility.

It directed legal services authorities to conduct regular interactions with prisoners, facilitate legal aid through video conferencing, and improve awareness mechanisms.

Directions, next steps

The Supreme Court directed high courts to consider adopting the SOP framework and implement monitoring mechanisms at the earliest. It also mandated the inclusion of a delay-explanation format in all legal aid appeals to ensure transparency.

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All concerned authorities have been asked to file compliance reports by April 30, with the matter scheduled for further hearing on May 4.