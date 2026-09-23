Supreme Court steps in after Rajasthan forest ranger is mowed down by illegal dumper truck

2 min readJaipurUpdated: Sep 23, 2026 03:25 PM IST
The Supreme Court Wednesday took note of the death of forest ranger Pratap Singh Chundawat in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district, directing the state of Rajasthan to file its response and fixing the next hearing for October 6, 2026.
Treating the matter as urgent, the directions were given by a Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta. The incident was mentioned by senior advocate Nikhil Goel, who is assisting the SC as amicus curiae in the suo motu case on illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary. Goel told the Court that a copy of the news report had already been given to Additional Advocate General Shiv Mangal Sharma, who appears for the state of Rajasthan.
Late on Monday, Chundawat, 40, was allegedly chasing a dumper truck that was carrying illegally mined soil from forest land when the truck allegedly hit him and dragged him and his motorcycle in the Choti Sadri area of Pratapgarh. According to the police, the soil was being dug illegally near a pond at the spot with a JCB machine. Chundawat, a decorated officer, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.
AAG Sharma informed the court that the incident had no connection with the Chambal sanctuary and was not a case of illegal sand mining. He also said that he had spoken to the Director General of Police and that action had been taken, with a detailed action taken report soon to follow.
While listing the matter, the Bench observed that preventive detention should be used in such incidents. In the suo motu case, the Court has issued a series of directions to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. These cover surveillance, check posts, prosecution of illegal mining networks and protection of frontline forest staff.
In its order dated July 22, 2026, the Court had also asked the two states to consider preventive detention against the kingpins and habitual offenders behind organised illegal sand mining.