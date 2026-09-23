Supreme Court steps in after Rajasthan forest ranger is mowed down by illegal dumper truck

Forest Ranger Pratap Singh Chundawat (40), was chasing the dumper on his Royal Enfield motorcycle, when he was crushed by the dumper around midnight on Monday. (Special Arrangement, File Photo)

The Supreme Court Wednesday took note of the death of forest ranger Pratap Singh Chundawat in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district, directing the state of Rajasthan to file its response and fixing the next hearing for October 6, 2026.

Treating the matter as urgent, the directions were given by a Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta. The incident was mentioned by senior advocate Nikhil Goel, who is assisting the SC as amicus curiae in the suo motu case on illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary. Goel told the Court that a copy of the news report had already been given to Additional Advocate General Shiv Mangal Sharma, who appears for the state of Rajasthan.