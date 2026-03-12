Framing case on public perceptions, personal predilections puts innocent to peril, frees perpetrator: Supreme Court

Supreme Court noted that the trauma of arrest, incarceration and trial will always scar the couple. (Image generated using AI)

The Supreme Court recently observed that framing a case on public perceptions and personal predilections ends up in a mess, often putting to peril an innocent and always letting free the perpetrator.

The court made the observation while dealing with a case of ‘gruesome death’ of a couple when their house was gutted in a fire and the son and daughter-in-law were accused of murder.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran dismissed an appeal filed by the deceased couple’s elder son, who had challenged a high court’s decision acquitting the accused.

“Overzealous investigation is as fatal to prosecution as are the lethargic and the tardy. Framing a case on public perceptions and personal predilections ends up in a mess, often putting to peril an innocent and always letting free the perpetrator,” the court noted.