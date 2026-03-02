Supreme Court issues real warning for AI-generated case laws: ‘Not error, it is misconduct, has consequences’

The petitioners challenged the orders passed by the trial court before the Andhra Pradesh High Court, contending that the judgments referred to are non-existent. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court recently took exception to a trial court judge relying on non-existent and fake AI-generated judgments, observing that a decision based on such non-existent and fake alleged judgments is not an error in the decision-making rather a misconduct.

A Bench of Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Alok Aradhe made the observation while hearing a special leave petition (SLP) challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s dismissal of a civil revision petition. The High Court had upheld a trial court order that relied on AI-generated case laws.

Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe made the observation on February 27. Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe made the observation on February 27.

“We must declare that a decision based on such non-existent and fake alleged judgments is not an error in the decision making. It would be a misconduct and legal consequence shall follow,” the top court said in an order dated February 27.