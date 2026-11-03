Can police use facial recognition on protesters? Supreme Court to examine

Supreme Court examines whether Delhi Police surveillance of Jantar Mantar protesters could amount to negative state interference and infringe privacy.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
1 min readNew DelhiNov 3, 2026 05:42 PM IST
Can police use facial recognition on protesters? Supreme Court to examineDelhi police deployed during the CEC protest. (Express Photo)
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will examine whether the surveillance allegedly carried out by the Delhi police during the protests at Jantar Mantar against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would amount to negative state interference, even as it pointed out that the amendment to the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, allows use of iris scans.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field fo... Read More

 

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