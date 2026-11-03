Can police use facial recognition on protesters? Supreme Court to examine

Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field fo... Read More
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will examine whether the surveillance allegedly carried out by the Delhi police during the protests at Jantar Mantar against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would amount to negative state interference, even as it pointed out that the amendment to the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, allows use of iris scans.