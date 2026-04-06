Supreme Court expresses concern over ‘stock’ witnesses, expands panel to examine the practice

Stock witnesses are witnesses who are readily available to police and investigating agencies in case after case, mostly to corroborate the police/ agency’s version of events.

The Supreme Court has expanded the seven-member committee it constituted last month to examine the practice of police presenting “stock witnesses” in a large number of different cases.

Constituting the committee, a Bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan said in an order on March 19: “…The issue of stock witnesses and the casual manner in which the witnesses are shown initially in the FIR, as also later made chargesheet witnesses has raised serious issues of concern. The…witnesses are basically included in FIR and chargesheet by way of a formality and in majority of cases, the witnesses resile from supporting the prosecution case [because]…they may actually not have been at the spot and have been shown as a witness to complete a formality and/ or under duress.”