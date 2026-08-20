Ex-Supreme Court judge from Andhra Pradesh to lead Jantar Mantar protest panel

The Supreme Court has tasked the committee with inquiring into other issues arising from the July 20 protests and the police crackdown.

By: Express News Service
1 min readUpdated: Aug 20, 2026 05:31 PM IST
Crowd during 'Sansad Chalo' protest on July 20. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)Crowd during 'Sansad Chalo' protest on July 20. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
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Delhi Police’s alleged use of excessive force during the Jantar Mantar protest will be investigated by a committee led by Former Supreme Court judge R Subhash Reddy. The Supreme Court has tasked the committee with inquiring into other issues arising from the July 20 protests and the police crackdown.

The panel will include former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Shalinder Kaur, former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla and retired Meghalaya DGP L R Bishnoi.

 

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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