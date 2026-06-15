Supreme Court examines plea against Deepak Prakash’s second term as Bihar minister

The Supreme Court Monday issued notice on a plea challenging the appointment of Deepak Prakash as panchayati raj minister in Bihar for the second time without being elected as a member of the state legislature.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice A Mohana issued notices to the state government, Election Commission, and Prakash on the petition by a Bihar resident, Rakesh Kumar Singh.

Prakash, who is the son of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) leader Upendra Kushwaha, was made minister of panchayati raj on November 20, 2025, in the then Nitish Kumar government, even though he was not a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) or the Bihar Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad).