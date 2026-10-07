Supreme Court’s latest move on split verdict over law to appoint CEC

The Supreme Court will examine a plea to recall Justice Satish Chandra Sharma’s opinion on referring scrutiny of a 2023 law on the appointment of top Election Commission officials to a larger bench.

A two-judge bench of Justice Sharma and Justice Dipankar Datta delivered a split verdict last month on petitions challenging the law that governs appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. They differed on referring the matter to a larger bench. But both agreed it should be placed before Chief Justice Surya Kant.

As it stands today, the law regarding the appointment of top poll officials excludes the Chief Justice from the process; inclusion of the CJI was seen as a neutral and independent voice in a panel that currently includes the Prime Minister and a nominated union minister, as well as the Leader of the Opposition.