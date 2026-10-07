Supreme Court’s latest move on split verdict over law to appoint CEC

The Supreme Court will examine a plea to recall Justice SC Sharma's opinion on referring the petitions challenging the 2023 law on top Election Commission appointments to a larger bench.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 7, 2026 12:40 PM IST
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The Supreme Court will examine a plea to recall Justice Satish Chandra Sharma’s opinion on referring scrutiny of a 2023 law on the appointment of top Election Commission officials to a larger bench.

A two-judge bench of Justice Sharma and Justice Dipankar Datta delivered a split verdict last month on petitions challenging the law that governs appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. They differed on referring the matter to a larger bench. But both agreed it should be placed before Chief Justice Surya Kant.

As it stands today, the law regarding the appointment of top poll officials excludes the Chief Justice from the process; inclusion of the CJI was seen as a neutral and independent voice in a panel that currently includes the Prime Minister and a nominated union minister, as well as the Leader of the Opposition.

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Earlier hearing

In March 2023, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, while hearing petitions seeking a Collegium-like system for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners , ruled in the Anoop Baranwal vs Union of India case that the appointments would be made on the recommendation of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India until Parliament enacted a law on the issue.

The court said that if there was no recognised Leader of Opposition, the leader of the largest Opposition party in the Lok Sabha would be part of the committee.

Parliament later passed the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which replaced the CJI with a Union Cabinet Minister in the selection panel.

The NGO Association for Democratic Reforms and Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaya Thakur challenged the law in the Supreme Court.

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During the hearing, the bench of Justices Datta and Sharma questioned how the selection process could be considered independent when the committee takes decisions by a 2:1 majority and the third member, a Cabinet minister, is chosen by the Prime Minister.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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