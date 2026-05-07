‘Needs lifelong care’: A decade on, Supreme Court raises teen accident victim’s payout 7-fold to Rs 57 lakh

After examining the record, the Supreme Court held that the high court had underestimated the claimant’s notional income by fixing it at Rs 30,000 annually. (AI-generated image)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has enhanced the compensation for an accident victim in Rajasthan by more than seven times, raising the payout from Rs 7.76 lakh to Rs 56.83 lakh in a case where a 14-year-old was left permanently disabled in a motorcycle crash in 2016.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar was hearing an appeal filed by one Hansraj against the Rajasthan High Court’s April 9, 2024, judgment which had partially enhanced the compensation awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) from Rs 7,76,543 to Rs 12,17,543.

Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar directed that 75% of the amount awarded towards attendant charges be invested in a fixed deposit. Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar directed that 75% of the amount awarded towards attendant charges be invested in a fixed deposit.

Dissatisfied with the limited increase, the claimant moved the apex court seeking a substantial enhancement in compensation.