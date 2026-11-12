Supreme Court panel seeks proof of enforcement against illegal sand mining in Chambal, Ken Rivers

The Supreme Court’s environmental watchdog, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), has directed the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan to submit proof of enforcement actions and tangible progress made in curbing illegal sand mining.

“The report shall clearly distinguish between measures proposed, sanctioned, procured, installed and made operational,” the CEC said in its report. The three states are also asked to furnish data on checkposts, control rooms, frontline staff, enforcement equipment, and manufactured sand units.

The development follows the CEC’s field visits to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, undertaken after the Supreme Court began examining illegal sand mining and wildlife threats in the National Chambal Sanctuary, located along the Chambal River at the tripoint of the three states. In October, the top court expanded the proceedings to cover illegal sand mining nationwide.