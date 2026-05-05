‘Eligibility depends on application date, not later degrees’: Supreme Court denies relief to law students over state jobs

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had issued an advertisement inviting applications for the posts of assistant prosecution officer on March 7, 2024. (Image credit: (Image is generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: Ruling that candidates must possess the required qualifications by the last date of application, not later, the Supreme Court has set aside the Rajasthan High Court’s order allowing ineligible law students to sit for the state Public Service Commission’s (RPSC) preliminary examination, underscoring that neither the advertisement nor the governing rules allowed for resubmission or late submission of the requisite documents.

Justice Vikram Nath upheld the Rajasthan Public Service Commission’s (RPSC) appeal challenging the decision of the high court, which allowed ineligible candidates to sit for the exam, noting that the advertisement permits cancelling initially admitted applications upon detection of ineligibility.