‘Eligibility depends on application date, not later degrees’: Supreme Court denies relief to law students over state jobs
The candidates did not possess an LLB degree by the last date for submission of online applications for the PSC exam, as they were yet to appear for the final examination of their course, the Supreme Court noted.
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 5, 2026 12:44 PM IST
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had issued an advertisement inviting applications for the posts of assistant prosecution officer on March 7, 2024. (Image credit: (Image is generated using AI)
Supreme Court news: Ruling that candidates must possess the required qualifications by the last date of application, not later, the Supreme Court has set aside the Rajasthan High Court’s order allowing ineligible law students to sit for the state Public Service Commission’s (RPSC) preliminary examination, underscoring that neither the advertisement nor the governing rules allowed for resubmission or late submission of the requisite documents.
Justice Vikram Nath upheld the Rajasthan Public Service Commission’s (RPSC) appeal challenging the decision of the high court, which allowed ineligible candidates to sit for the exam, noting that the advertisement permits cancelling initially admitted applications upon detection of ineligibility.
“A conjoint reading of the advertisement and the governing rules makes it evident that the relevant date for determining eligibility, including educational qualification, is the date of submission of the application. This is for the reason that the eligibility of a candidate is assessed on the basis of the particulars and documents furnished at the time of application, and there is no provision for subsequent supplementation or re-submission of such documents at a later stage,” the May 4 Supreme Court order noted.
Justice Vikram Nath did not agree with the high court’s view that if two interpretations of the rules were possible, the one that favours the candidates should be chosen. (AI-enhanced image)
Eligibility on date of submitting application
The key issue before the Supreme Court was whether the relevant date for acquiring the minimum essential qualification was the date of submission of the application pursuant to the advertisement, or any time before the commencement of the interview process. The essential educational qualification prescribed under the advertisement required a candidate to possess a law or an integrated law degree from a university established by law in India, the Supreme Court noted.
It was observed that the seventh clause in the advertisement clearly specified that an initially admitted application was liable to be cancelled upon detection of ineligibility on account of age, educational qualification, or other prescribed conditions.
The Supreme Court established from reading the advertisement and the governing rules together that determining the eligibility, including educational qualification, was based on the submission of the application, and therefore, there was no provision for resubmission or late submission of the requisite documents.
Ad allowed only one interpretation: Court
The Supreme Court did not align with the high court’s view that if two interpretations of the rules were possible, the one that favours the candidates should be chosen.
An approach based on considerations of enlarging the pool of candidates or promoting competition could not be invoked when the advertisement allowed only one interpretation.
The prescribed eligibility condition unequivocally required possession of the degree at the relevant point in time, the Supreme Court underlined.
Accepting the respondent’s contention by approving the eligibility of the candidates qualifying anytime before the interview would create an uncertain selection process and would warrant an unnecessary administrative burden on the RPSC to track such later qualifications.
Pursuant to that, the respondents who had not yet obtained their degree and were to appear for their final-year examination submitted their online application forms.
On November 19, 2024, a press note issued by the Rajasthan PSC communicated that the preliminary examination was scheduled to be held on January 19, 2025.
Subsequently, by another press note on November 29, 2024, the RPSC clarified that under the Rajasthan Prosecution Subordinate Service Rules, 1978, candidates who were appearing in the final year, or who had not acquired the requisite qualification as on the date of the examination, were not eligible to participate in the selection process.
The respondents did not possess an LLB degree as of the last date for submission of online applications. They acquired the requisite qualification on August 22, 2024.
The aggrieved respondents moved the Rajasthan High Court seeking a direction to the RPSC to permit them to participate in the selection process.
On January 15, 2025, the high court allowed their petitions and directed the RPSC to issue admit cards to the writ petitioners and permit them to appear in the preliminary examination.
Dissatisfied, the RPSC appealed to the high court, but the court affirmed the earlier decision allowing them to sit for the examination.
Somya Panwar works with the Legal Desk at The Indian Express, where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights.
She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life.
Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach.
Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More