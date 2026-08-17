States can’t block elephant corridors over crop damage: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India on Monday directed the Centre to conduct a fresh survey of elephant corridors across the country, stating that states cannot block migratory paths over crop damage. (Credits: WiKimedia Commons)

Stating that states cannot block the elephant corridors fearing crop damage, the Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to conduct a fresh survey of these corridors across the country.

A three-judge bench, presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, said, “We are very clear that there cannot be obstacles in the way of wildlife. Elephant herds have a practice of travelling long distances. No State can say that just because crops are getting destroyed, there have to be obstacles in their path”.

The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, was hearing an application which highlighted blockade of the corridors in some states.