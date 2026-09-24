Supreme Court seeks update from Election Commission on TMC party name row

The court was hearing Mamata’s plea challenging the September 18 interim order of the EC freezing the name and the ‘Flowers & Grass’ election symbol of the party amid the factional feud. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (EC) to inform what would be a reasonable time within which it can decide the fight between the Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee factions of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the party’s name and symbol.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana told senior advocate D S Naidu, who appeared for the EC, that it should “not” be “too long”, adding that it had seen in the Shiv Sena case what consequences delay can have.

The court was hearing Mamata’s plea challenging the September 18 interim order of the EC freezing the name and the ‘Flowers & Grass’ election symbol of the party amid the factional feud.