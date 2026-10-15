Supreme Court raps Election Commission for failing to trace 2023 vote counting video from Karnataka

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took stern exception to the Election Commission’s stand that the video recording of the counting of votes in the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka’s Sringeri constituency could not be traced in the latter’s records.
“Whatever there is, produce by the next date of hearing. Otherwise we will have to draw adverse inference against you. We will not accept these kinds of lame excuses,” a bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva told the Commission’s counsel.
The bench was hearing an appeal by Congress candidate T D Rajegowda, who had won the election in 2023 by a margin of just 201 votes. BJP candidate D N Jeevaraj challenged this before the High Court, which, on April 6, ordered a recount of postal ballot votes and re-verification of 279 rejected postal ballots.
Following the recount, Jeevaraj was declared winner on May 3, 2026.
The Congress candidate then approached the SC contending that that the High Court had only ordered the re-verification of 279 rejected postal ballots, but the returning officer illegally reconsidered more postal ballots, which had gone to Jeevaraj.
The court stayed the effect of the recounting and directed that Rajegowda will continue to remain MLA till the matter is decided.
On Wednesday, the bench told the ECI counsel that the Congress MLA wanted to see the observer’s report as well as the video recordings of the 2023 vote counting and the recent recounting.
The counsel appearing for ECI, however, said it was unable to find the video of the 2023 counting. To this, the visibly annoyed bench said, “How can the Election Commission of India (ECI) say that it has lost its record? Your whole purpose is to hold an election, and you need to have a document… There is no custody of records.”
The court fixed the matter for the next hearing on February 15, 2027.