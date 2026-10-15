Supreme Court raps Election Commission for failing to trace 2023 vote counting video from Karnataka

The court fixed the matter for the next hearing on February 15, 2027.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took stern exception to the Election Commission’s stand that the video recording of the counting of votes in the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka’s Sringeri constituency could not be traced in the latter’s records.

“Whatever there is, produce by the next date of hearing. Otherwise we will have to draw adverse inference against you. We will not accept these kinds of lame excuses,” a bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva told the Commission’s counsel.

The bench was hearing an appeal by Congress candidate T D Rajegowda, who had won the election in 2023 by a margin of just 201 votes. BJP candidate D N Jeevaraj challenged this before the High Court, which, on April 6, ordered a recount of postal ballot votes and re-verification of 279 rejected postal ballots.