Supreme Court seeks early release policy for elderly, terminally ill prisoners

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked all states and Union Territories to put in place a policy for early release of elderly and terminally ill prisoners.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed that the policy be formulated within three months.
The court said that requests for premature release can be processed through the e-Prisons portal in a time-bound manner by generating alerts and monitoring deadlines. The system, it added, should also generate compliance reports and enable oversight by the State Governments, State Legal Services Authorities and other competent authorities, while protecting the medical and personal information of the users.
The bench asked the Centre, through the Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Home Affairs, and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), to provide technical assistance, digital infrastructure, software support and training to the states and UTs in this regard.
“The e-Prisons portal shall facilitate time-bound processing through automated alerts and monitoring of statutory or prescribed timelines, ensure transparency and accountability in decision-making, generate periodic compliance reports, and enable effective supervisory oversight by the State Government, the State Legal Services Authority, and other competent authorities, while maintaining appropriate safeguards for the confidentiality and privacy of prisoners’ medical and personal information. The Union of India shall, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the NIC under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), provide all necessary technical support, digital infrastructure, software development, maintenance, and capacity building assistance to the States,” the SC judgment said.
The judgement came on a plea by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) seeking the top court’s intervention for the release of terminally ill and elderly prisoners.
The court told the states and UTs that their policies should clearly define the eligibility criteria and the procedural framework governing such releases and to incorporate a uniform and precise definition of what amounts to “terminal illness”.