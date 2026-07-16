Supreme Court seeks early release policy for elderly, terminally ill prisoners

The court said that requests for premature release can be processed through the e-Prisons portal in a time-bound manner by generating alerts and monitoring deadlines.(Photo-AI generated)

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked all states and Union Territories to put in place a policy for early release of elderly and terminally ill prisoners.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed that the policy be formulated within three months.

The court said that requests for premature release can be processed through the e-Prisons portal in a time-bound manner by generating alerts and monitoring deadlines. The system, it added, should also generate compliance reports and enable oversight by the State Governments, State Legal Services Authorities and other competent authorities, while protecting the medical and personal information of the users.