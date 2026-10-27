‘We know everything’: Supreme Court on pleas alleging unilateral ECI decisions

The Supreme Court said Tuesday it would examine all aspects of the controversy surrounding the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), including allegations that its decisions to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were not unanimous.

“We know everything. We will examine,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said while presiding over a three-judge bench hearing petitions challenging the poll body’s functioning.

The CJI fixed the matter for hearing on November 17 to enable the petitioners to file their counter to ECI’s affidavit, which asserted that the decisions were “unanimous”.

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The CJI made the remark as Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and INDIA Bloc leaders, urged the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, to direct preservation of the file notings and ECI’s internal communications, which he contended are crucial to decide if the decisions were taken unanimously.