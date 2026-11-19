The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) to verify charges by Congress leader Ali Mehdi that some booth-level agents (BLAs) in Delhi’s Mustafabad had filed Form 7 applications seeking mass deletion of voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and to take necessary action.
A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant noted that the petitioner had already submitted a representation to the poll body.
“Since the petitioner has already submitted a representation to the ECI and Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, we dispose of this writ petition, without expressing any opinion on the allegations, with a direction to the abovesaid authorities to verify the allegation made by the petitioner and take necessary remedial measures strictly in accordance with law,” the bench said.
36 false applications, SC told
The counsel for Mehdi told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, that the district election officer “has accepted that there were total 37 objections by one BLA and out of those, 36 were false”.
He submitted that the individuals whose names were sought to be deleted were found residing at their respective addresses. The counsel said he had filed complaints with the police authorities and also submitted representations to the ECI and Delhi CEO.
To the counsel’s submission that the police were yet to file an FIR in the matter, Justice Bagchi said he can approach a magistrate court. The judge added that the ECI does not have any real control over BLAs appointed by political parties. “Booth level agents, no control. They are political representatives,” Justice Bagchi remarked.
Justice Mohana added, “There is no deadline also. It has been extended. You can make your representation and get it corrected”.
The petition primarily relied on news reports stating that several people named as “objectors” in a large number of applications seeking deletion of voters from the Mustafabad constituency had denied any involvement in filing the Form 7 applications.