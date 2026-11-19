The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) to verify charges by Congress leader Ali Mehdi that some booth-level agents (BLAs) in Delhi’s Mustafabad had filed Form 7 applications seeking mass deletion of voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and to take necessary action.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant noted that the petitioner had already submitted a representation to the poll body.

“Since the petitioner has already submitted a representation to the ECI and Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, we dispose of this writ petition, without expressing any opinion on the allegations, with a direction to the abovesaid authorities to verify the allegation made by the petitioner and take necessary remedial measures strictly in accordance with law,” the bench said.