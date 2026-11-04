No need for apprehension: SC to voters on EC’s Form 6 clarification

The Supreme Court Wednesday assured deleted voters there was no need for any apprehension on issues surrounding their re-enrolment, saying the issue remained under its consideration.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said this while agreeing to hear a plea concerning the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) clarification issued Tuesday, assuring voters whose names were deleted from the rolls that they need not fear prosecution for submitting Form 6 to register as fresh voters.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, asked Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who raised the issue, to file an application and said it would hear it on November 19.

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CJI Kant said that, if needed, the court will ask the Commission to extend the deadline.

Court observations ignored

Bhushan said the ECI clarification “completely ignores” the October 28 oral observations of the top court about the structural incongruity created by use of Form 6 for voters who are not included in the draft roll and have been put on the Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD) list during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi.

He submitted that the SC termed the use of Form 6 for those excluded from the draft roll an error, as they are not first-time voters and were on the voter list until May-June 2026.

He said the court orally directed that shifted voters (31.59 lakh on the ASDD list) be given the option to fill Form 8, and absent/untraceable voters (11.73 lakh on the ASDD list) be allowed to submit their Enumeration Forms belatedly.

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The court had also asked the ECI to reach out to the 47 lakh people on the ASDD list, publish the list in Hindi at block/booth levels, and assist voters in filling Enumeration Forms/Form 8, and to extend the deadline for filing claims and objections, he pointed out.

Issue of structural incongruity

Bhushan said the ECI’s clarification letter “completely ignores” the SC’s directions on using Form 8/enumeration form for voters on the ASDD list in Delhi SIR and, in fact, reiterates the position that Form 6 must be filled.

It also, he said, “completely bypasses” the SC’s criticism regarding the “structural incongruity” of treating existing voters in the 2026 voter list who were deleted and excluded from the draft roll due to non-submission of the enumeration form, as new first-time voters via Form 6, he submitted.

In its clarification, ECI said an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) cannot take action against a voter under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, simply because the voter was listed in an earlier electoral roll and has submitted Form 6 during or after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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This, it said, applies as long as the voter is not registered in any other parliamentary or Assembly constituency and has submitted the required declaration under the law.

The clarification came amid concerns that voters whose names were deleted from the electoral rolls could face prosecution for submitting Form 6, which requires applicants to declare that their names are being added to the electoral roll for the first time.

However, Bhushan said that assuring immunity from prosecution does not cure the fundamental structural incongruity of treating a voter excluded from the draft list for not submitting the enumeration form as a “first-time voter”.