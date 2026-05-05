‘Nobody is winning’: Supreme Court closes AIIMS contempt case after 30-week pregnancy termination

The Supreme Court Monday dropped contempt of court proceedings against the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after the hospital confirmed it had complied with directions to medically terminate the 30-week pregnancy of a 15-year-old girl.

Appearing for AIIMS, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati informed a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan that the medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) procedure resulted in the birth of a baby boy. The ASG reported that the infant, born with certain disabilities, has an 80 per cent survival rate and is currently in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The contempt petition was originally filed by the minor’s mother, alleging that AIIMS had failed to comply with an April 24 court order authorising the termination. AIIMS initially hesitated, seeking a review and later a curative petition. The institute argued that at 30 weeks, the procedure carried a high risk of the child being born alive with congenital disabilities, and suggested allowing the foetus a few more weeks to grow to ensure a healthy delivery for adoption.