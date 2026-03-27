Dowry deaths severe blot on society, says Supreme Court, cancels bail of man whose wife died 3 months after marriage

Supreme Court dowry death ruling: Calling dowry deaths a “profound disgrace” and a “severe blot on society,” the Supreme Court has rapped the Patna High Court for granting bail to a man accused of killing his wife within 18 months of marriage, underscoring the need for courts to exercise heightened scrutiny in such cases.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi was hearing a criminal appeal filed by the mother of the victim, challenging January 16 order of the high court that had granted bail to the main accused, her daughter’s husband in a dowry death case registered on September 1, 2024 in Bihar.

“Dowry deaths are indeed a profound disgrace and a major social evil representing a severe violation of human rights and dignity,” said the court on March 25.

The court also said that the high court’s decision to release the accused on bail was “wholly unsustainable” and failed to consider critical evidence, including the nature of injuries suffered by the deceased.

In a very serious crime like dowry death, the high court should have been very careful in exercising its discretion, said the Supreme Court. (Image enhanced using AI) In a very serious crime like dowry death, the high court should have been very careful in exercising its discretion, said the Supreme Court. (Image enhanced using AI)

‘Blot on society’: Top court on dowry deaths

The bench said dowry deaths were a “severe blot on society” and lamented that despite the legal prohibitions, this practice (dowry) continues to result in the unnatural deaths of thousands of women. “This happens often through murder or driven to suicide because of greed-driven demands for money or valuables from the groom’s family,” it added.

The Patna High Court had initially rejected the accused’s bail plea in May 2025. However, in January 2026, it granted bail primarily on the grounds that the accused had been in custody since September 2024. The high court had stated that the trial was progressing slowly and only one witness had been examined. The Supreme Court found this reasoning inadequate, noting that the high court “has not discussed anything” beyond the duration of custody and the pace of trial.

SC raps high court for ‘wholly unsustainable’ bail order

The bench said that the high court’s order of release of the accused on bail was “wholly unsustainable”.

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“In a very serious crime like dowry death, the high court should have been very careful in exercising its discretion,” it said.

The apex court was of the view that high court’s order did not discuss anything and had noted that the accused was in judicial custody and only two witnesses had been examined till the date.

The high court was stated to have lost sight of many important aspects of the matter and more particularly the post-mortem report indicating the number of injuries on the body of the victim.

The high court failed to consider the presumption of commission of offence as provided under Section 114 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, the top court said.

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‘Mechanical approach’ to bail criticised

The Supreme Court reiterated concerns expressed in earlier rulings about a “mechanical approach” adopted by courts in granting bail in serious offences like dowry deaths and stressed that courts must consider the gravity and nature of allegations, the manner in which the crime was committed and the likelihood of witness intimidation or evidence tampering.

Also Read | Granting of bail en masse in dowry death cases by an Allahabad HC judge is troubling

It took note of the broader societal impact and said, “A superficial application of bail parameters not only undermines the gravity of the offence itself but also risks weakening public faith in the judiciary’s resolve to combat the menace of dowry deaths.”

Marriage, demands, suspicious death

The case arose from the death of a young woman, who was found dead at her matrimonial home in Patna on September 1, 2024, barely 15 months after her marriage in May 2023. According to the FIR filed by her mother, the bride’s family had allegedly paid Rs 20 lakh in cash along with gold and silver worth Rs 6 lakh at the time of marriage.

Soon after the wedding, the husband allegedly began demanding additional items, including a motorcycle, a refrigerator, and a vehicle for business purposes. The victim was allegedly subjected to harassment and threats over unmet dowry demands.

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On the day of her death, the husband informed the victim’s mother that her daughter had died, prompting suspicions of murder.

Post-mortem raises serious questions

The Supreme Court noted that the post-mortem report revealed extensive and severe injuries, including skull fractures and brain damage, ruptured sternum and heart besides a fractured pelvic bone.

Also Read | Daily Briefing: A bail trend in dowry death cases raises questions

The verdict recorded multiple abrasions across the body and the cause of death was found to be hemorrhagic shock due to head injury. The Supreme Court observed that such findings could not be brushed aside while deciding bail, especially in a case involving allegations of dowry death.

Defence argument: Suicide theory

Advocate Santosh Kumar Mishra, appearing for the accused, contended that the death was a case of suicide, claiming that the woman jumped from the sixth floor and was not mentally stable. However, the Supreme Court clarified that even abetment of suicide is punishable under law and such claims must be tested during trial, not used to dilute scrutiny at the bail stage.

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Supreme Court’s directions

Allowing the appeal filed by the victim’s mother, the Supreme Court issued directions cancelling the bail as it set aside the high court order of grant of bail. The accused was directed to surrender within a week and ordered that the failure to surrender would lead to a non-bailable warrant. The trial court was directed to complete proceedings within six months.