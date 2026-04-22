Supreme Court says no maintenance after DNA test proves man not child’s father

Supreme Court news: Observing that scientific reasoning will prevail over “conclusive proof under law”, the Supreme Court has ruled that a man cannot pay maintenance for a child if the paternity test fails to prove his fatherhood.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh was hearing an appeal of a woman against an order denying maintenance to a child after a DNA test disproved her estranged husband’s paternity.

“In this case the DNA test has been conducted, the appellant consented to the same and has, not even once disputed the conclusion thereof. It has, in other words attained finality…. no error could be pointed out by the appellant in the High Court’s decision denying the grant of maintenance to her daughter,” the bench noted while dismissing the woman’s plea on April 21.

Justices Sanjay Karol and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh of the Supreme Court held that once a DNA test accepted by both parties clearly disproves paternity, courts cannot ignore such scientific evidence. (Image enhanced using AI) Justices Sanjay Karol and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh of the Supreme Court held that once a DNA test accepted by both parties clearly disproves paternity, courts cannot ignore such scientific evidence. (Image enhanced using AI)

Supreme Court: Science must prevail

Affirming the high court’s ruling, the Supreme Court held that once a DNA test accepted by both parties clearly disproves paternity, courts cannot ignore such scientific evidence.

“When there is a conflict between a conclusive proof envisaged under law and a proof based on scientific advancement accepted by the world community to be correct, the latter must prevail over the former,” said the court citing its earlier verdict.

The bench relied on precedents including , which recognised that scientific truth must prevail over legal presumptions when the two are in conflict.

The court noted that Section 112 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 was enacted at a time when modern scientific tools like DNA testing were not available, and while it continues to serve the purpose of protecting children from stigma, it cannot override conclusive scientific findings.

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Background: Relationship, marriage, dispute

The couple married in 2016 and had a child in the same year.

Their relationship soured, and the wife filed a case under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

The woman sought a monthly sum of Rs 25,000 as interim maintenance for the upkeep of their child and herself besides seeking stridhan from her estranged husband.

DNA test, trial court findings

The respondent denied allegations of domestic violence and questioned the paternity of the child, seeking a DNA test. The trial court allowed the request.

A DNA report dated May 8, 2017 conclusively established that the man was not the biological father of the child. Based on this finding, the trial court rejected the claim for interim maintenance for the child.

It also noted alleged concealment of income by the woman, which further weighed against her claim at that stage.

Appeals, high court ruling

The woman challenged the trial court’s decision, but the appellate court upheld the findings. The matter then reached the Delhi High Court, which examined the legal position under Section 112 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

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The high court observed that while the law presumes legitimacy of a child born during marriage, such presumption operates in the absence of conclusive evidence. Since the DNA test had already been conducted and attained finality, the presumption stood rebutted.

Accordingly, the high court refused maintenance for the child but held that denial of maintenance to the woman required reconsideration, remanding that issue back to the trial court.

Balancing law, science, social concerns

The judgment traced the evolution of judicial thinking on paternity disputes, highlighting a consistent caution against ordering DNA tests due to potential social stigma and impact on the child and mother.

However, it clarified that once such a test is conducted and remains undisputed, its result cannot be disregarded.

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The court distinguished earlier rulings where DNA tests were resisted to protect legitimacy, stating that the present case involved an undisputed report that had attained finality.

Child’s welfare: Court issues directions

While denying maintenance from the respondent, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the child’s future and well-being.

It directed the department of women and child development, Government of NCT of Delhi, to intervene and assess the child’s condition. A senior officer has been tasked with visiting the child’s residence and evaluating aspects such as education, nutrition, health and basic living standards.

The apex court emphasised that if deficiencies are found, authorities must take remedial steps to ensure the child’s welfare.

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The top court stressed the need to ensure “education, nutrition, health” and a minimum standard of living for the child.

Maintenance for mother still to be decided

Importantly, the Supreme Court did not interfere with the high court’s direction to reconsider the woman’s claim for maintenance.

That issue will now be decided afresh by the trial court in accordance with law.

Conclusion

By placing scientific truth above legal fiction while simultaneously directing institutional support for the child, the Supreme Court has sought to strike a careful balance ensuring fairness to the alleged father without leaving the child vulnerable in the aftermath of a paternity dispute.