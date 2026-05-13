Supreme Court slams ‘cruelty’ finding against Army wife who chose career, kid’s health over husband’s Kargil posting

The lower courts’ judgments had been passed on the basis of outdated social norms, where a wife’s professional identity demands her husband’s approval, the Supreme Court said. (AI-generated image)

Supreme Court news: Calling the family court’s approach “regressive”, the Supreme Court modified a divorce decree granted to an Army officer and his dentist-wife, observing that a woman in the 21st century who prioritises her career while ensuring her child’s stability cannot be accused of cruelty merely because she chose not to relocate to Kargil with him and instead continued practising in Ahmedabad.

Noting that the wife no longer wished for matrimonial resumption and that the husband had reportedly remarried, a bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta upheld the divorce, but expunged the grounds of cruelty and desertion against the wife, and instead granted it on the grounds of irretrievable breakdown of marriage.