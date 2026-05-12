‘Disturbing’ : Supreme Court rejects divorce settlement barring mother from seeing 3-year-old daughter

The Supreme Court underlined that the couple must remain conscious of the long-term emotional well-being of their daughter. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has refused to approve a divorce settlement agreement that completely denied a mother visitation rights to her three-year-old daughter, calling the clause “disturbing” and emphasising that the welfare of the child must override all other considerations.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan was hearing a transfer petition filed by the estranged wife against her husband, along with an application seeking dissolution of the marriage by mutual consent under Article 142 of the Constitution, read with Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act.

“The child is just three years of age today. As time will pass by, she will require love, affection, attention etc., of both father and mother,” the bench said on May 6 urging the couple to keep the welfare of their daughter above their marital discord.