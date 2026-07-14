Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging changes to Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow

The plea challenged a September 2025 NGT order, which upheld the Coastal Regulation Zone clearance for the renovation of Mannat. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the appeal against the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order rejecting a plea challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance to add two floors to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai sea-facing bungalow.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said it had doubts on the credentials of the petitioner, Mumbai-based activist Santosh Daundkar.

The appeal challenged the September 16, 2025, order of NGT, Western Zone, dismissing Daundkar’s plea.

‘Laws are going to apply to all ‘

Appearing for Daundkar, Senior Advocate Shoeb Alam told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, that the project was worth over Rs 5 crore and projects exceeding Rs 5 crore require CRZ clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, but this was not obtained.