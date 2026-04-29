SC dismisses AIIMS review petition against its order to terminate 15-year-old’s pregnancy

“What is relevant here is the choice of the pregnant woman rather than that of the child to be born,” the court had said. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the review petition filed by AIIMS against its direction to medically terminate a 15-year-old girl’s seven-month-old pregnancy.

Taking exception to the review petition, a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said: “It is strange that the review petitioner-All India Institute of Medical Sciences is not inclined to obey the order of the Supreme Court and instead, is assailing the order of this Court dated 24.04.2026 in order to defeat the constitutional rights of the minor daughter of the appellant herein.”

The court had on April 24, allowed the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP), underscoring the reproductive autonomy of a woman.