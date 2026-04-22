From guidelines to action: Supreme Court to enforce disability rights in prisons via high-powered committee

The plea argued that despite existing legal protections and earlier court directions, disabled inmates continued to face neglect, discrimination, and barriers in prison life. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has moved to tighten the enforcement of disability rights inside India’s prisons, flagging uneven compliance by states and shifting the focus from guidelines to implementation by placing the issue under the supervision of a High-Powered Committee.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a writ petition filed by one Sathyan Naravoor who approached the apex court raising concerns that prisoners with disabilities across India were being denied basic rights, accessibility, and dignity within prison systems.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the top court’s earlier directions covered a wide spectrum of reforms necessary to make prisons disability-inclusive. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the top court’s earlier directions covered a wide spectrum of reforms necessary to make prisons disability-inclusive.

“The rights of prisoners with disabilities must be recognised and effectuated in a manner that accords with a humane, rights-based approach, ensuring that incarceration does not, in any manner, dilute or abridge the fundamental protections enshrined under Articles 14 (equality before law) and 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution. The concerned authorities are, therefore, duty-bound to ensure faithful and effective implementation of these directions, in both letter and spirit,” the Supreme Court said on April 21.