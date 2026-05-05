Supreme Court pulls up states over disability rights compliance, sets ‘final’ May 15 deadline to appoint nodal officers

Earlier, the top court had warned that failure to comply could require chief secretaries and senior departmental officials to appear in person with affidavits explaining the delay. (AI-generated image)
Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has issued a warning to states and Union territories over delays and inaction in implementing disability rights, setting a final deadline, and cautioning that top officials may be summoned for non-compliance, as it pushes for accountability under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a batch of pleas led by a petition filed by the Justice Sunanda Bhandare Foundation.
Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta posted the matter for further hearing on September 22.
The top court was examining issues relating to the implementation of its earlier judgment dated September 12, 2025, including the appointment of nodal officers and broader compliance with statutory mandates affecting persons with disabilities.
“Such continued inaction not only undermines the authority of this Court but also defeats the very purpose for which the directions were issued. The concerned authorities are, therefore, expected to act with promptitude and a sense of responsibility commensurate with the importance of the subject matter,” the bench said on April 28.
Final deadline for nodal officers
The Supreme Court noted that despite clear directions issued in September 2025 and on April 15, 2026, several states and Union territories had failed to appoint nodal officers, a key mechanism to ensure coordination and implementation of disability-related policies.
During the latest hearing, it was informed that most states had complied by April 2026.
However, the states of Kerala, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, as well as the Union territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep Islands, Ladakh, Chandigarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, had still not appointed nodal officers.
Granting a “final opportunity”, the Supreme Court directed that nodal officers must be appointed by May 15, making it clear that no further delay would be tolerated.
Earlier, the bench had warned that failure to comply could require chief secretaries and senior departmental officials to appear in person with affidavits explaining the delay.
Court endorses ‘own merit’ principle
The hearing also addressed a key question on reservation policy for persons with benchmark disabilities, whether candidates selected on merit should be counted against reserved quotas.
The Union government placed on record its policy clarifying that candidates who qualify on their own merit, without availing relaxed standards, must be adjusted against unreserved vacancies rather than the quota reserved for persons with disabilities.
Accepting this framework, the Supreme Court endorsed the “own merit” principle, observing that it balances equality with the objective of reservation by ensuring that meritorious candidates are not disadvantaged while preserving benefits for those requiring support.
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8 years on, gaps persist
A status report submitted in the case painted a concerning picture of continued gaps in implementation.
The court noted that despite repeated directions since 2017, compliance across states and Union territories remained inconsistent.
The report flagged deficiencies such as failure to establish statutory bodies like state funds for persons with disabilities and inadequate enforcement of accessibility and welfare provisions mandated under the 2016 law.
The Supreme Court bench observed that nearly eight years after the enactment of the law, “full and effective compliance remains elusive,” underscoring the need for continued judicial oversight.
NLUs tasked with monitoring
The Supreme Court directed national law universities (NLUs) to undertake a detailed, structured assessment of compliance under an initiative titled “Project Ability Empowerment.”
National Law University Delhi has been specifically tasked with mapping compliance by the Union government, with directions that a senior officer from the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment participate in the process.
The court emphasised that the exercise must involve a substantive evaluation of implementation, including enforcement of rights, accessibility measures, and institutional mechanisms, rather than a mere formality.
Next hearing in September
The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 22, when updated reports from the national law universities are expected to be placed on record.
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The ruling underscores the Supreme Court’s continued intervention to ensure that statutory protections for persons with disabilities translate into real, enforceable rights on the ground.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More