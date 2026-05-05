Supreme Court pulls up states over disability rights compliance, sets ‘final’ May 15 deadline to appoint nodal officers

Earlier, the top court had warned that failure to comply could require chief secretaries and senior departmental officials to appear in person with affidavits explaining the delay. (AI-generated image)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has issued a warning to states and Union territories over delays and inaction in implementing disability rights, setting a final deadline, and cautioning that top officials may be summoned for non-compliance, as it pushes for accountability under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a batch of pleas led by a petition filed by the Justice Sunanda Bhandare Foundation.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta posted the matter for further hearing on September 22. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta posted the matter for further hearing on September 22.

The top court was examining issues relating to the implementation of its earlier judgment dated September 12, 2025, including the appointment of nodal officers and broader compliance with statutory mandates affecting persons with disabilities.