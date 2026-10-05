‘Create fear in minds of criminals’: Supreme Court to Delhi Police on women’s safety

Underlining the need to prevent crimes against women and not just arrest the accused after an offence is committed, the Supreme Court Monday asked the Delhi Police to implement a 24-hour monitoring cell for continued surveillance of vulnerable areas.

Justice J B Pardiwala, presiding over a two-judge bench, said that during the upcoming festival holidays, “these goons, these miscreants, these anti-social elements will be at high”.

“So you will have to be very careful. As we are again repeating, create fear in the minds of all these criminals. Something goes wrong, you are doomed. You need to prevent this at any cost,” Justice Pardiwala said.

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“What is happening today is you catch hold of the culprit. Undoubtedly, you have that skill, you have that promptness, expertise; you will apprehend him, he will be arrested, put behind bars. That is not the solution. What is important is to prevent the crime and not just obey the orders. That is important.”

The bench, also comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran, was hearing a suo motu case concerning recent rape crimes in Delhi-NCR.

The bench said there appears to be a feeling that women are not safe in the national capital, especially in vulnerable pockets. “We have to work together. We must ensure that every woman in Delhi-NCR should feel safe even at 11 pm, whether travelling on the roads or the Metro”.

Status of CCTV cameras

The court sought information on the working status of CCTV cameras installed at vulnerable locations. Referring to a recent crime in the Astha Kunj area, it sought to know the status of CCTV cameras and lights installed there and whether security personnel had been deployed.

“It has been said people warned you about these people (criminals) even in this unfortunate case,” the court noted.

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Justice Pardiwala told the police, “People should not run away from you. People should come forward to meet you, to talk to you and your response should be such that would repose confidence in a common man that, ‘no, I am safe’.”

Referring to its September 28 order in which it issued some interim directions in the matter, Justice Pardiwala said, “We impress upon them (Delhi Police) to take steps as fast as possible so far as these measures which we have suggested. Our immediate concern is to prevent crimes relating to women… Whatever we have said in our order of September 28, they will start complying. There is no doubt about it.”

The judge told the police, “So officers, with very great hopes, we are asking you all to proceed to your headquarters; don’t let us down. Rise to the occasion, please. Every woman, every girl molested is our sister, our mother. So, it is a huge challenge for the police department of the NCT. Take it up as a challenge. And rise to the occasion. Live up to our expectations. You are all young officers with so much of experience. Don’t allow such things to happen. Just because there is some shortcoming here or there.”

Court suggests monitoring cell

The court asked, “Do you all keep any track of who enters the park and who comes out? Are the parks locked in the night hours? You can’t install CCTV cameras all over the park but at least at entry points, exit points…”.

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Justice Pardiwala added, “It is not just installation of CCTV cameras that is going to help you. There has to be a cell. A 24-hour cell, which keeps monitoring what is happening.”

Justice Pardiwala cited the example of home CCTV camera feeds being accessible on mobile phones, emphasising that this capability allows people to quickly return home if something concerning happens to a loved one. He suggested a similar approach for CCTV cameras in public spaces.

“So this is what is required. You need to have a huge cell, monitoring cell, if not one, at least in key areas where there will be continuous surveillance…You find one suspicious movement, that officer will immediately act. You find one woman boarding a bus all alone, no passengers, suspicion; act immediately. That is your job, that is your duty.”

The court said it will pass an order and fixed the matter for hearing next on November 16.