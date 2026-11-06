‘We keep talking but AQI already at 400’: Chief Justice’s Delhi red flag

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over the rising AQI in Delhi. “We keep talking but AQI already touching 400,” Chief Justice Surya Kant said during a hearing on the pollution in the National Capital Region. The CJI also asked about the steps taken to mitigate pollution.

The court further said it will go by expert opinion on a plea to close physical classes in schools for all age groups if the AQI rises.

VIDEO | Delhi continues to grapple with air pollution as a layer of smog engulfs the city. Morning visuals from ITO area. #DelhiPollution #AQI #WeatherUpdate (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/5uFnoYOjM1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2026

Earlier, experts cited by news agency PTI said that Delhi is likely to witness ‘severe’ air quality (AQI above 500) on Diwali, with a steep deterioration in pollution levels expected to begin Friday and a further spike in the days following the festival, as weakening winds could trap pollutants over the city.

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