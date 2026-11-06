‘We keep talking but AQI already at 400’: Chief Justice’s Delhi red flag

Supreme Court Delhi Pollution Alert: We keep talking but AQI already touching 400, says Chief Justice, asks about steps taken.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
2 min readUpdated: Nov 6, 2026 12:45 PM IST
Heavy traffic jam on NH-24 amid dense smog in Delhi-NCR on November 4. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)Heavy traffic jam on NH-24 amid dense smog in Delhi-NCR on November 4. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over the rising AQI in Delhi. “We keep talking but AQI already touching 400,” Chief Justice Surya Kant said during a hearing on the pollution in the National Capital Region. The CJI also asked about the steps taken to mitigate pollution.

The court further said it will go by expert opinion on a plea to close physical classes in schools for all age groups if the AQI rises.

Earlier, experts cited by news agency PTI said that Delhi is likely to witness ‘severe’ air quality (AQI above 500) on Diwali, with a steep deterioration in pollution levels expected to begin Friday and a further spike in the days following the festival, as weakening winds could trap pollutants over the city.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field fo... Read More

 

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