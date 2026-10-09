Can’t bring everything to halt: SC on Delhi Metro closure for EC protest

“We are mainly concerned about the complete closure of metro station entries; we have serious concerns about this,” the Supreme Court said.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
4 min readUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 03:49 PM IST
order to shut down 57 Delhi Metro stations ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest,The government ordered to shut down 57 Delhi Metro stations ahead of the CJP protest, (File Photo)
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Expressing concern over the restrictions on public transport announced ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi, the Supreme Court has asked the government to ensure “everything is not brought to a halt” and citizens don’t face difficulties. “We are mainly concerned about the complete closure of metro station entries; we have serious concerns about this,” the Supreme Court said, adding, “Take corrective steps keeping in mind difficulties for citizens.” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that he would discuss with the government and ensure “proportionate” measures are put in place.

“Our concern is not with respect to any protesters or any individual. Our concern is about the hundreds and thousands of commuters who come from Gurugram, Greater Noida, East Delhi and South Delhi to Delhi for their livelihood. They are students, employees and senior citizens who travel by public transport,” Chief Justice Surya Kant said.

“We are speaking on behalf of the common citizens of this city. The law enforcement authorities are certainly entitled to take regulatory measures. There is no doubt about that. If you want to restrict unruly movement, you can do so. But that does not mean you can bring everything to a halt and leave people without any transport facility,” he added.

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“Everybody does not have a car. Everybody does not have access to private transport. People depend on public transport. This cannot be done,” he added. The bench said the State is entitled to take preventive measures if it apprehends “unruly” movement, but ordinary citizens are also entitled to use public transport.

“Exercise an abundance of caution… You are responsible for maintaining law and order. But that responsibility is not merely about protecting State property. It is about protecting people. That is your sovereign duty… There is absolutely no difficulty with taking appropriate measures. But make sure that everything is not brought to a halt,” it said.

Earlier, a group of senior lawyers flagged before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant “disproportionate” restrictions imposed ahead of the CJP protest. The lawyers included Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal, AM Singhvi, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Nithya Ramakrishnan and Advocates Prashant Bhushan and Vrinda Grover.

According to a police order, a total of 57 Delhi Metro stations will be shut from 9 pm on Friday “till the situation normalises”. Trains to two key stations in Delhi – New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin – have been cancelled and tens of thousands of forces deployed to keep the situation under control. The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, initially said it could consider intervening if the protest’s organisers approached the court.

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Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, “If we know who are the organisers, we may ask them what is your expected number of people who are going to assemble. Then we can regulate that and call upon the state to also calibrate their responses, not in a broad-spectrum way.”

Solicitor General Mehta said the police actions were only “for preventing anything unlawful”. Sibal said it would be a peaceful protest. Sankaranarayanan said “peaceful protest is not unlawful” and asked, “why should an entire city be shut down just because they are unable to handle some protests?” Bhushan said that the protests are being organised by a wide variety of organisations.

Sankaranarayan said, “We are the citizenry of Delhi, who are being affected by the decisions which are disproportionate which are being taken by them.” Justice Bagchi said, “But first you have to understand what is the ground reality with regard to the protest. If it’s with permission, it’s a lawful protest. If it’s not with permission, it’s not in accordance with law.” Sankaranarayanan disagreed and said, “It is still lawful”. Justice Bagchi said, “Even if it’s not in accordance with law, we never say people don’t have a right to protest, but they are at the pain of prosecution.”

◆ More on this big story ◆
Can’t bring everything to halt: SC on Delhi Metro closure for EC protest“We are mainly concerned about the complete closure of metro station entries; we have serious concerns about this,” the Supreme Court said.Read the full story →
Permission denied, says Delhi Police for CJP Jantar Mantar protest tomorrowDelhi Police denied permission for a Cockroach Janta Party protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, citing rule violations and BNSS Section 163 prohibitory orders.Read the full story →
Delhi Police’s 37-point dragnet to block CJP protests: In graphicsTrains cancelled, 60 metro stations closed, and hotel bookings restricted: Delhi Police have activated a 37-point dragnet across the national capital to prevent Saturday’s Jantar Mantar demonstration against alleged voter roll irregularities. Here is how the security clampdown will impact commuters and visitors across the city.Read the full story →
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Sign a bond, skip Delhi: Maharashtra police warn would-be protesters against Oct 10 agitationA day before the Cockroach Janata Party's Jantar Mantar protest, activists in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pune say police came to their homes, called them on trains and detained some. The DGP's office admits issuing notices but denies any detentions.Read the full story →
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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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