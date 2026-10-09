Can’t bring everything to halt: SC on Delhi Metro closure for EC protest

Expressing concern over the restrictions on public transport announced ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi, the Supreme Court has asked the government to ensure “everything is not brought to a halt” and citizens don’t face difficulties. “We are mainly concerned about the complete closure of metro station entries; we have serious concerns about this,” the Supreme Court said, adding, “Take corrective steps keeping in mind difficulties for citizens.” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that he would discuss with the government and ensure “proportionate” measures are put in place.

“Our concern is not with respect to any protesters or any individual. Our concern is about the hundreds and thousands of commuters who come from Gurugram, Greater Noida, East Delhi and South Delhi to Delhi for their livelihood. They are students, employees and senior citizens who travel by public transport,” Chief Justice Surya Kant said.

“We are speaking on behalf of the common citizens of this city. The law enforcement authorities are certainly entitled to take regulatory measures. There is no doubt about that. If you want to restrict unruly movement, you can do so. But that does not mean you can bring everything to a halt and leave people without any transport facility,” he added.

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“Everybody does not have a car. Everybody does not have access to private transport. People depend on public transport. This cannot be done,” he added. The bench said the State is entitled to take preventive measures if it apprehends “unruly” movement, but ordinary citizens are also entitled to use public transport.

“Exercise an abundance of caution… You are responsible for maintaining law and order. But that responsibility is not merely about protecting State property. It is about protecting people. That is your sovereign duty… There is absolutely no difficulty with taking appropriate measures. But make sure that everything is not brought to a halt,” it said.

Earlier, a group of senior lawyers flagged before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant “disproportionate” restrictions imposed ahead of the CJP protest. The lawyers included Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal, AM Singhvi, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Nithya Ramakrishnan and Advocates Prashant Bhushan and Vrinda Grover.

According to a police order, a total of 57 Delhi Metro stations will be shut from 9 pm on Friday “till the situation normalises”. Trains to two key stations in Delhi – New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin – have been cancelled and tens of thousands of forces deployed to keep the situation under control. The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, initially said it could consider intervening if the protest’s organisers approached the court.

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Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, “If we know who are the organisers, we may ask them what is your expected number of people who are going to assemble. Then we can regulate that and call upon the state to also calibrate their responses, not in a broad-spectrum way.”

Solicitor General Mehta said the police actions were only “for preventing anything unlawful”. Sibal said it would be a peaceful protest. Sankaranarayanan said “peaceful protest is not unlawful” and asked, “why should an entire city be shut down just because they are unable to handle some protests?” Bhushan said that the protests are being organised by a wide variety of organisations.

Sankaranarayan said, “We are the citizenry of Delhi, who are being affected by the decisions which are disproportionate which are being taken by them.” Justice Bagchi said, “But first you have to understand what is the ground reality with regard to the protest. If it’s with permission, it’s a lawful protest. If it’s not with permission, it’s not in accordance with law.” Sankaranarayanan disagreed and said, “It is still lawful”. Justice Bagchi said, “Even if it’s not in accordance with law, we never say people don’t have a right to protest, but they are at the pain of prosecution.”