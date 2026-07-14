‘Ensure no harm is caused’: Supreme Court seeks Delhi Police report on ‘attack’ on lawyer

The Delhi advocate said he lodged a second complaint regarding the threats to withdraw the FIR, no one was arrested. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to submit a status report on the alleged attack on an advocate at his home in the national capital and threats to him to withdraw his complaint.

Hearing the plea by Advocate Pankaj Sharma, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also asked the police to provide him security.

“Let the status report with respect to the ongoing investigation, as well as any action taken on the second complaint made by the victim, regarding the threat extended to him for withdrawal of the FIR, be filed by a police officer not below the rank of deputy commissioner of police. Meanwhile, it should be ensured that no harm is caused to the victim,” the bench ordered.