‘Ensure no harm is caused’: Supreme Court seeks Delhi Police report on ‘attack’ on lawyer

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to submit a status report on the alleged attack on an advocate at his home in the national capital and threats to him to withdraw his complaint.
Hearing the plea by Advocate Pankaj Sharma, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also asked the police to provide him security.
“Let the status report with respect to the ongoing investigation, as well as any action taken on the second complaint made by the victim, regarding the threat extended to him for withdrawal of the FIR, be filed by a police officer not below the rank of deputy commissioner of police. Meanwhile, it should be ensured that no harm is caused to the victim,” the bench ordered.
Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh said Sharma lodged a First Information Report (FIR) after he was first assaulted on July 11, but the next day, the assailants returned and threatened him, asking him to withdraw his complaint.
‘Delhi Police not taking action’
In his plea, Sharma said the attack resulted in “grievous injuries on his head necessitating as many as 8 stitches on his head”. “The Delhi Police, under the influence of the accused, who is close to a local politician, is neither taking suitable action against the culprits nor providing security to the Petitioner, though the accused again tried to assault the Petitioner and his family members on 12.7.2026,” he added.
Singh said that though Sharma lodged a second complaint regarding the threats to withdraw the FIR, no one was arrested.
“The inaction and dereliction on the part of Delhi Police is evident from the fact that initially they were not even registering an FIR against the accused, and when, after much persistence, they lodged an FIR, the FIR was lodged merely for simple assault though the Petitioner had received grievous injuries on his head which are dangerous to life,” Sharma said in the plea.
The police, he added, “intentionally omitted stringent sections like Section 109 (Attempt to Murder) or Section 118 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, to shield the culprits.”
Attorney General for India R Venkataramani said, “I join the concerns. Very serious matter. Notice may be issued on the writ”.