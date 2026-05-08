‘Mechanical’ extension of UAPA custody violates liberty: Supreme Court grants bail to Jharkhand accused

The Supreme Court bench found that the accused had not been informed about the extension application and was not given any opportunity to object to it. (AI-generated image)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has granted default bail to a Jharkhand man booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), holding that repeated extensions of time granted to the investigating agency for filing the chargesheet were illegal because the accused was neither informed nor heard before the orders were passed.

The Supreme Court said the trial court acted in a “mechanical manner” and failed to record cogent reasons while extending custody beyond the statutory 90-day period.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing an appeal filed by one Mohammad Ariz Hasnain alias Ariz Hasnain against a February 21, 2025, order of the Jharkhand High Court, which had refused to interfere with the extension orders passed by a Ranchi special court in a case being probed by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).