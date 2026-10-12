No stay on CBI FIR but ‘no coercive action’: Supreme Court on Punjab CM aide

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to stay the CBI FIR against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Rajbir Singh Ghuman, but ordered that no coercive action be taken against him.

Last week, the CBI booked Ghuman and five others during a probe into the alleged corruption network linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s office. The development came after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the central investigation agency to register an FIR and conduct an impartial probe into the case.

“An FIR has been registered to investigate the allegations of corruption against the OSD to the Punjab Chief Minister and his associates for influencing and manipulating postings of officers, including that of IAS and IPS officers, departmental proceedings, matters pertaining to policy formulation, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters, land use conversion matters, property disputes, revenue and land-related issues in lieu of pecuniary benefits,” the agency said in a statement.