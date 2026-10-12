No stay on CBI FIR but ‘no coercive action’: Supreme Court on Punjab CM aide

Supreme Court ordered that no coercive action be taken against him

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
2 min readUpdated: Oct 12, 2026 02:16 PM IST
bhagwant MannFrom left to right: Nitin Gohal, Rajbir Ghuman and Bir Davinder
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The Supreme Court on Monday declined to stay the CBI FIR against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Rajbir Singh Ghuman, but ordered that no coercive action be taken against him.

Last week, the CBI booked Ghuman and five others during a probe into the alleged corruption network linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s office. The development came after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the central investigation agency to register an FIR and conduct an impartial probe into the case.

“An FIR has been registered to investigate the allegations of corruption against the OSD to the Punjab Chief Minister and his associates for influencing and manipulating postings of officers, including that of IAS and IPS officers, departmental proceedings, matters pertaining to policy formulation, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters, land use conversion matters, property disputes, revenue and land-related issues in lieu of pecuniary benefits,” the agency said in a statement.

The move triggered sharp reactions from the ruling AAP, which accused the BJP of “tarnishing Mann’s image by misusing central agencies” ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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